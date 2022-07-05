Dolphins GM Chris Grier ‘incredibly happy’ after brother Mike is hired as GM of NHL’s Sharks

General Manager Chris Grier of the Miami Dolphins answers questions from the media during a season ending press conference at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southern University on December 30, 2019 in Davie, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Come this Thanksgiving, Miami Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier will no longer the only executive running a professional sports team at the dinner table.

On Tuesday, his brother Mike Grier was named General Manager of the NHL’s San Jose Sharks.

Grier’s hiring was historic as Mike now becomes the first Black General Manager in the history of the NHL.

The Sharks officially announced the move Tuesday afternoon, and shortly after the Dolphins released a statement on behalf of Chris Grier.

It read, in part:

“I am incredibly happy and proud of Mike. The San Jose Sharks organization is getting a man of high character and integrity.”

The full statement can be read below:

Statement from Chris Grier on his brother Mike being named General Manager of the @SanJoseSharks. pic.twitter.com/vv59hH7OFN — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 5, 2022

Mike Grier spent 14 seasons as an NHL player, playing in 1,060 games and amassing 383 points.

He played three seasons with the Sharks from 2006 to 2009, appearing in 221 games and wearing an A on his sweater as an alternate captain.

He retired from playing in 2011 and has gained experience working many positions during the time since, including as an amateur and pro scout, an NHL assistant coach and most recently as the hockey operations advisor for the New York Rangers.

“I am extremely proud and grateful to be given the opportunity to be the general manager of the San Jose Sharks,” Grier said in a statement released by the Sharks. “Along with my staff, I look forward to the challenge of building a fast, competitive, and hardworking team that Sharks fans will enjoy watching and be proud of.