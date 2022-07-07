Dolphins announce 2022 training camp schedule

Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins watches the players stretch prior to the rookie minicamp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on May 13, 20212 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The excitement is building ahead of the Miami Dolphins 2022 season.

With a new head coach in Mike McDaniel, a new Pro Bowl wide receiver in Tyreek Hill and young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, not to mention one of the best defenses in the NFL, the Dolphins hope to be one of the top teams in the AFC.

On Thursday, the Dolphins announced the team’s 2022 training camp schedule, giving fans the opportunity to see the Fins in action as they fight for roster spots and prepare for the upcoming season.

All public practices are held at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, right next to Hard Rock Stadium.

Additionally, the Dolphins will hold two joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 24 and 25.

There is no cost for tickets to training camp, but they must be reserved in advance. The website to grab tickets can be found by clicking here.

Ad

Per the Dolphins, “This year’s training camp will feature theme days, food trucks from local and minority-owned restaurants, fan festivities, and the garage sale benefitting the Miami Dolphins Foundation.”

The full training camp schedule can be seen below:

Saturday, July 30 - 10:25 a.m.

Tuesday, August 2 - 10:25 a.m.

Wednesday, August 3 - 10:25 a.m.

Friday, August 5 - 10:25 a.m.

Saturday, August 6 - 10:25 a.m.

*Sunday, August 7 - 10:25 a.m.

Wednesday, August 24 - TBD

Thursday, August 25 - TBD

*only season seat owners