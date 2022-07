(Charlie Riedel, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – Inter Miami CF defender DeAndre Yedlin has been named an MLS All-Star.

He was selected among the 26 best talents in the league on Tuesday.

He is the club’s second-ever All-Star.

Yedlin said, “It’s a great achievement, but it’s not possible without my teammates here, so it’s just as much their honor as it is mine.”

Yedlin, 29, joined Inter Miami before the 2022 season.

He has two assists so far. He also contributed 15 key passes.

The game will be played on August 10.