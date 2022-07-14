Marlins score 3 in 10th to rally past Pirates 5-4

Jesus Aguilar of the Miami Marlins celebrates with Miguel Rojas after scoring the winning run on a passed ball against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the tenth inning at loanDepot park on July 13, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

MIAMI – Jesús Aguilar hit a tying single and scored the winning run on a wild pitch as the Miami Marlins rallied for three runs in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-4.

Jon Berti hit an RBI single that trimmed Miami’s deficit to 4-3.

Aguilar followed with a one-out RBI single against All-Star closer David Bednar that advanced Berti to third.

Bednar intentionally walked pinch-hitter Luke Williams to load the bases.

Brian Anderson’s grounder forced Berti at home and advanced Aguilar to third.

The first pitch from Bednar to Jesús Sánchez got past catcher Jason Delay, scoring Aguilar.

Zach Pop allowed Daniel Vogelbach’s RBI groundout and Ke’Bryan Hayes’ run-scoring single that put the Pirates ahead 4-2 in the top of the 10th.