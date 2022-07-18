Marlins pick Jacob Berry at No. 6 in MLB draft

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins went for offense in the MLB draft.
The fish drafted infielder/outfielder Jacob Berry with the No. 6 overall pick in the first round.
He played at LSU last season batting .370 with 15 homers and 48 RBI.
Berry, 21, transferred to LSU, following a freshman season at Arizona where he won National Co-Freshman of the Year.
Berry is a switch-hitter.
The Marlins lost the final three games before the All-Star break, getting swept by the Phillies.
In three games against Philadelphia, the fish mustered just one run.
Miami hits the All-Star break with a 43-48 record.
They are currently 14 games out of first place and 5.5 games out of the last wild card spot.