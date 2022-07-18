Marlins pick Jacob Berry at No. 6 in MLB draft

(Rebecca S. Gratz, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Arizona's Jacob Berry (15), left, celebrates with teammate Chase Davis (8) after scoring off a hit by Branden Boissiere (not shown) against Vanderbilt in the first inning during a baseball game in the College World Series, Saturday, June 19, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins went for offense in the MLB draft.

The fish drafted infielder/outfielder Jacob Berry with the No. 6 overall pick in the first round.

He played at LSU last season batting .370 with 15 homers and 48 RBI.

Berry, 21, transferred to LSU, following a freshman season at Arizona where he won National Co-Freshman of the Year.

Berry is a switch-hitter.

The Marlins lost the final three games before the All-Star break, getting swept by the Phillies.

In three games against Philadelphia, the fish mustered just one run.

Miami hits the All-Star break with a 43-48 record.

They are currently 14 games out of first place and 5.5 games out of the last wild card spot.