Marlins beat Pirates 8-1 and end 37-inning scoreless streak

Miguel Rojas of the Miami Marlins reacts after hitting an RBI double to left field in the fourth inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 22, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH – Joey Wendle had three hits and two RBIs, Braxton Garrett pitched six sharp innings and the Miami Marlins emphatically ended their 37-inning scoreless streak by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-1.

The Marlins were shut out by Philadelphia in three straight games last weekend at home leading up to the All-Star break.

The 37-inning drought tied the franchise record set in 2013.

Avisail Garcia stopped Miami’s nine-game streak without a home run, which was one short of the club record, with a solo shot in the eighth that capped the scoring.