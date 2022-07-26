84º

Chirping the Cats: Episode 57 – Matthew Tkachuk and Bill Zito discuss blockbuster trade

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

SUNRISE, Fla. – Just when you thought the Panthers were done making moves, they go and pull off one of the biggest trades the league has seen in years. Florida acquired Matthew Tkachuk from Calgary in exchange for Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt and a first-round pick.

It was a massive haul to pay for one player, but the 24-year-old Tkachuk is someone GM Bill Zito called a “unicorn” due to his unique, vast and high-end skillset. The Panthers introduced Tkachuk to South Florida with a press conference at FLA Live Arena, and Episode 57 of the CTC pod features some of the most interesting and thoughtful sound bites from the presser.

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

