Higuain scores 3 goals, Inter Miami ties 4-4 with Cincinnati

Ryan Sailor Damion Lowe and Christopher McVey of Inter Miami celebrate a goal during the second half against FC Cincinnati at DRV PNK Stadium on July 30, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Lauren Sopourn/Getty Images)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Gonzala Higuain picked up his first MLS hat trick to help Inter Miami to a 4-4 tie with Cincinnati.

Miami trailed by one when the game reached the 90th minute despite leading 3-2 at halftime.

Christopher McVey scored the equalizer in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

It was his first MLS goal.

Miami moved to 7-10-5 and Cincinnati is 7-8-8.