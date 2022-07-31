Higuain scores 3 goals, Inter Miami ties 4-4 with Cincinnati

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Gonzala Higuain picked up his first MLS hat trick to help Inter Miami to a 4-4 tie with Cincinnati.
Miami trailed by one when the game reached the 90th minute despite leading 3-2 at halftime.
Christopher McVey scored the equalizer in the seventh minute of stoppage time.
It was his first MLS goal.
Miami moved to 7-10-5 and Cincinnati is 7-8-8.
