Canes running back Jaylan Knighton sees unified team, deep backfield

Jaylan Knighton of the Miami Hurricanes runs for a touchdown in the third quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium on September 19, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Miami Hurricanes running back Jaylan Knighton is ready to have a big season and he expects he won’t be the only Cane that defenses will have to deal with.

Knighton addressed reporters after practice on Monday.

Knighton said, “One guy gets tired, another comes in. Same ability. Everybody works so hard and everyone is so dialed in to what’s going on and everyone’s so dialed in to the plays that coach called. So when down, one can just come in and replace them.”

Knighton said there’s no set rotation yet, the Canes are just continuing to compete.

Last season, Knighton had 145 carries with 561 yards and 8 touchdowns.

He described his running style as physical.

Knighton said that running back Henry Parrish Jr. has a similar skill set.

Knighton emphasized how close the running backs room is, “We all one bond. We all solid. We all got a relationship with each other. We all do everything with each other. Whoever gets extra work, the whole group coming.”

Knighton feels having a full room of running backs will allow him to stay fresh and continue to stay on the field.

The Hurricanes are ranked No. 17 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.