Former Hurricanes, Dolphins star Frank Gore facing assault charge

Frank Gore of the Miami Dolphins in action against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Authorities in New Jersey announced well-known football player Frank Gore is facing criminal charges.

Gore, who starred for the University of Miami Hurricanes and in the NFL for several teams, including the Miami Dolphins, was charged by Atlantic City police, the department confirmed in a release.

According to authorities, officers responded to the Tropicana Atlantic City on a domestic violence dispute report.

Officers spoke with the victim, who was described as a 28-year-old woman from Miami, but said she did not exhibit signs of an injury and did not file a complaint.

Following the ensuing investigation, officers charged Gore with simple assault.

He was issued a summons pending a future court date.