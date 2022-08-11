McDaniel likely won’t play Tua in preseason game, happy with progress

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws a pass during an NFL football training camp practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Looking on is quarterback Skylar Thompson (19). (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA – The Miami Dolphins held another joint practice with the Tampa Bay Bucs on Thursday.

The two teams will meet in the preseason opener on Saturday night.

The Bucs practiced without quarterback Tom Brady, who has been excused from the team to attend to a personal matter.

Brady won’t play on Saturday.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he most likely will not be playing Tua Tagovailoa on Saturday.

McDaniel said, “Based off of the last couple of practice I’m encouraged about the idea of not playing him. But again, that remains to be seen from what happens today. That has nothing to do with bottom line results offensively. That has more to do with how prepared he is at practice. I just want to continue to build off what he’s been building on.”

McDaniel said there are certain players he’s confident that will not play.

But the coach told the team that everyone should be prepared to play, even though many of the key players likely won’t.

McDaniel said, “The preseason to me, and this might blow your mind, I look at it to prepare for the regular season. It’s an extension of practice to a degree. There are elements that feel a little game-like.”