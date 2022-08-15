Tyreek Hill opens pop-up shop in Aventura, says he’s ‘enjoying every single moment’ with Dolphins

AVENTURA, Fla. – One of the newest Miami Dolphins is already planting some roots inside the South Florida community.

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill held a grand opening on Monday for his Soul Runner pop-up store at Aventura Mall.

He was joined by Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and well-known social media personality and boxer Jake Paul.

While at the event, Hill, Tua and Paul recorded the season finale of Hill’s It Needed to be Said podcast.

Hill also showed Paul some of his skills on the JUGS machine.

“Any opportunity I get to set myself apart and be a role model, for the kids or for anybody, and just show them that fighting adversity isn’t easy, but once you get to the other side, the grass is always greener,” Hill said. “Being a role model for kids is always huge for me. Really, it’s a blessing for me when I’m able to make a kid smile or make his day just by signing a photo for him.”

Hill was acquired by Miami in April and soon after signed a four-year deal worth $120 million.

The Super Bowl Champion and six-time Pro Bowler has been working hard with Tagovailoa and his teammates since arriving on scene in the spring.

“I’m enjoying every single moment of this process,” Hill said. “The moment I signed here, the energy was great. The teammates, the coaches, from the top down to bottom, all I’ve got to say to Mr. Ross and Mr. Grier, to my teammates and to the great fans of Miami, thank you guys so much for this opportunity. I promise you, The Cheetah is going to give you his all, no matter what.”

The Dolphins open the 2022 NFL season on Sunday, September 11 against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.