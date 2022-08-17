Miami Heat schedule for 2022-23 season released

A general view of player intros prior to Game One between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat in the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals at FTX Arena on May 17, 2022 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

MIAMI – The Miami Heat’s schedule for the 2022-23 season is here.

Erik Spoelstra, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and the rest of the returning Heat players will be looking to build on their 53-win campaign from last season, a year in which they came within one win of reaching the NBA Finals.

Opening Night will be on Wednesday, Oct. 19 against the Chicago Bulls.

It’s the first a four-game homestand at FTX Arena to begin the season that includes a matchup with rival Boston and consecutive games against Toronto.

The Celtics, if you remember, defeated Miami in seven games in the Eastern Conference Finals back in May.

The Heat’s first road trip will take them out west, with games at Portland, Golden State and Sacramento.

One big road game for Miami will come on Dec. 17 when they travel to Mexico City for a special international matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.

The NBA did not schedule any games on Tuesday, Nov. 8, which is Election Day in the United States.

Miami will also not have games on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas or New Year’s Day.

They will play a game at Utah on New Year’s Eve.

Other notable home games include a visit from the NBA Champion Golden State on Oct. 27, the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 28, Milwaukee on Jan. 12 and 14 and the Knicks on March 3 and March 22.

Miami will close out the regular season with a home matinee against Orlando on Sunday, April 9.

The full schedule can be seen in the image below.