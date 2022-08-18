Udonis Haslem to announce decision about next season on Sunday

(Lynne Sladky, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem goes to the basket as Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Miami.

MIAMI – Udonis Haslem will announce his basketball future on Sunday.

The 3-time Champion is going to decide if he’ll return for a 20th season or retire.

Haslem has gone back-and-forth about returning for several years now.

Haslem, 42, continues to keep himself in great shape and relishes the opportunity to work with the Heat’s younger players.

The man nicknamed the OG will announce his choice at his Miami Basketball and Cheer Camp for Kids at Miami High School.

Haslem is the longest-tenured member of the Heat and the franchise’s all-time leading rebounder.

The Heat continue to leave open a roster spot for Haslem as long as he wants to play.

His impact is not just felt on the court, but the community as well.

The former University of Florida Gator is involved heavily in both charitable organizations and the South Florida business community.