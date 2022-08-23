Miami Dolphins place CB Alexander on IR, waive 3 players

(Lynne Sladky, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Miami Dolphins cornerback Mackensie Alexander (34) takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – In an effort to cut down to the NFL’s 80-man roster limit, the Miami Dolphins announced a number of moves this morning.

The Dolphins have placed Cornerback Mackensie Alexander on injured reserve.

Miami was expecting that Alexander would fill the void left at cornerback after Trill Williams tore his ACL in the team’s first preseason game vs Tampa Bay. Williams was also placed on IR.

Alexander has appeared in 84 career games with 25 starts, recording 197 tackles (144 solo), 4.5 sacks, three interceptions, 32 passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

The veteran defensive back was looking forward to a personal homecoming after attending Immokalee High School in Collier County.

The team also announced that they’ve placed fullback John Lovett on IR and have waived punter Sterling Hofrichter, linebacker Deandre Johnson, and safety Sheldrick Redwine.

During the preseason, teams may hold up to 90 players and, in three separate phases, will need to cut down to the 53 players they’ll carry during the regular season.