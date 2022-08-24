87º

LIVE

Sports

Marlins release full 2023 season schedule

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: MLB, Marlins, Miami Marlins
A general view of the ballpark during the game between the Miami Marlins and the Washington Nationals at loanDepot park on June 24, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) (Mark Brown, 2021 Mark Brown)

MIAMI – The schedule for the Miami Marlins 30th anniversary season was released on Wednesday.

It feels appropriate that the team’s 30th season will begin on the 30th of March, when Miami hosts the New York Mets for a four-game series.

The Marlins will also welcome the New York Yankees to loanDepot park for a weekend series in August, as well as American League teams such as Houston, Toronto and Detroit.

Miami will also host games on several special days, celebrating Jackie Robinson Day (April 15), Mother’s Day (May 14), Juneteenth (June 19), the Fourth of July, and Roberto Clemente Day (Sept. 15) at home.

The full schedule can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter