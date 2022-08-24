Tua, Tyreek connect against Philadelphia at joint practice

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws a pass during an NFL football training camp practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Looking on is quarterback Skylar Thompson (19). (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – It didn’t take long for Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa to provide a spark at the Dolphins joint practice against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tagovailoa hit Hill on a long pass against the Eagles Darius Slay, to kick-start a lively practice.

Tagovailoa said, “He wanted to run first. I said what route do you want to run? He said any route. So, Coach Bev jumped in and said I want to hear the crowd cheer. So I said, ‘Just run a go.’ So, we ran a go route and Tyreek caught the ball, that was cool.”

Tagovailoa was asked about head coach Mike McDaniel say that the young quarterback is developing into a professional.

The quarterback said, “I think just being able to understand the concepts of the plays that we’re given on a day-to-day basis.”

Tagovailoa said he was excited to see several of his ex-Alabama teammates including Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The Dolphins have a dynamic duo at receiver with Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Tagovailoa said having both really opens up the offense, “Jaylen gets Tyreek open, Tyreek gets Jaylen open, Tyreek and Jaylen get everyone else open. All three, all four, whoever is out there get the running backs open... Everything really compliments the scheme that we play football on offense.”

When asked what’s different this year, Tagovailoa said, “Everything. I mean the offense is different, the confidence that the guys have coming out to practice is different, the confidence that the guys have coming into the building is different, you know the way we do things around the building is different... I think that’s what’s going to help us become a better team. Us spending more time with each other not just in the building but outside the building and we’ll see where this thing goes for us.”

Tagovailoa says the team gets confidence from the guys who are helping them get where they want to go. He called head coach Mike McDaniel one of the most optimistic guys that he’s ever met.