79º

Sports

Heat to wear throwback uniforms honoring team’s first seasons

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Will Manso, Sports Director

Tags: Heat, Miami Heat, NBA
Miami Heat throwback uniform (Miami Heat)

MIAMI – The Miami Heat will be bringing back some old threads this season.

As the franchise celebrates its 35th in the NBA, the Heat announced on Wednesday that the team would wear throwback uniforms from Miami’s original look that debuted in 1988.

The Heat wore their original jerseys from the 1988-89 season through the 1998-99 season.

They are white with red and white striped trim, with red letters outlined in white and black, and red numbers outlined in white, black and red.

A video message was posted on the Heat’s social media pages with the special announcement.

The jerseys will go on sale to the public sometime this fall.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter

Will Manso came back home to South Florida when he joined Local 10 in March of 1999. During his time here, Will has kept busy by working in sports, news and he's even dabbled in entertainment. He is now Local 10's sports director and also enjoys the chance to serve as host for special shows on Local 10.

email

facebook

twitter