Heat to wear throwback uniforms honoring team’s first seasons

MIAMI – The Miami Heat will be bringing back some old threads this season.

As the franchise celebrates its 35th in the NBA, the Heat announced on Wednesday that the team would wear throwback uniforms from Miami’s original look that debuted in 1988.

The Heat wore their original jerseys from the 1988-89 season through the 1998-99 season.

They are white with red and white striped trim, with red letters outlined in white and black, and red numbers outlined in white, black and red.

A video message was posted on the Heat’s social media pages with the special announcement.

Debuted in 1988. Returning in 2023.



Our Classic jersey is back for the 35th season of HEAT Basketball. pic.twitter.com/BOXAOGOfR1 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 31, 2022

The jerseys will go on sale to the public sometime this fall.