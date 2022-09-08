Dolphins offer new tailgate option outside Hard Rock Stadium before all games this season

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Dolphins fans planning to head to Hard Rock Stadium this season will have a new experience to look forward to on game days.

The Fountain Plaza Tailgate, presented by Live Nation, is the newest area where fans can enjoy food, drinks, a ride on the Heineken Highline Gondola, and watch the pregame show on a large screen outside the stadium.

The separate pavilions that will also include a Perfect Season museum, will open four hours before game.

For those fans looking to start their gameday activities early, American Social will host a brunch to get you ready just in time for kickoff.

“There is nothing better than being in the stadium or close to the stadium to hear the roar of the crowd and to be here on site rather than watch on your couch,” said Dolphins Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Jeremy Walls. “Maybe you want to come here and watch it at Hard Rock Stadium outside in the Fountain Plaza Tailgate.”

Ad

The Fountain Plaza Tailgate is accessible to all fans with a game ticket. For those without one, cost of admission into the tailgate is $20.