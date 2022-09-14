Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa: ‘There’s a lot of things that we need to clean up offensively’

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Tua Tagovailoa has his target set on the Baltimore Ravens.

The Dolphins returned to practice on Wednesday, following a season-opening win over the Patriots.

The Dolphins offense scored just one touchdown in the first game.

Tagovailoa said that after watching the tape from the first game, “There’s a lot of things that we need to clean up offensively. There was some miscommunication with plays. Then there were some other things happening, we weren’t able to get plays in on time, from my perspective to tell guys where to go, where to line up, and what to do.”

Tagovailoa added that there were a lot of plays that the Dolphins wished they had back, but he plans to learn from them.

As for the Baltimore Ravens, they have a new defensive coordinator this year Mike Macdonald. Tagovailoa said, “He has his own style of defense with the guys that he has out there and it accommodates all the guys that are out there and their talents.”

Ad

Tagovailoa said going on the road against a good team gives the Dolphins their first opportunity to do something special and to learn to communicate in a hostile environment.

In terms of playing with Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, Tagovailoa said, “Those are two really good players, they’re really fast, and they make plays for our team. We’re going to continue to use those guys in our game plans and we’ll see where we go from there.”

Asked about tight end Mike Gesicki not being targeted much, Tagovailoa said that plays broke down, so he had to find other guys.

Tagovailoa was asked about how head coach Mike McDaniel was able to work his way into the quarterback’s inner circle.

He spotlighted the Luau charity event and having the coach attend.

Tagovailoa also said that he has the ability to go speak with McDaniel in his office when he needs to.

As for his coach: “Mike it’s different because Mike’s different. Mike’s not your stereotypical head coach if you will. He’s not a screamer, he’s not a yeller. If you mess up on a play you’re not the worst player in the world. Why did you mess up on that play, how can we help you fix that. Very reasonable teacher, very reasonable coach.”