Auger-Aliassime, Sock cut Team World's deficit at Laver Cup

Team World's Jack Sock, left, and Felix Auger-Aliassime react during a match against Team Europe's Andy Murray, left, talks to Matteo Berrettini on final day of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 in London, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

LONDON – Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jack Sock came back to beat Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini 2-6, 6-3, 10-8 in the last doubles match of the Laver Cup on Sunday, cutting Team World's deficit against Team Europe to 8-7.

Murray, who owns three Grand Slam titles, was treated by a trainer after cutting his right leg during the loss.

The three-day team competition founded by Roger Federer's management company was to wrap up with three remaining singles matches, including Auger-Aliassime, a 22-year-old from Canada, heading right back out on court to face 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.

Victories are worth three points apiece Sunday; the first team to 13 will win.

Sock paired with fellow American Frances Tiafoe to beat Federer and Rafael Nadal on Friday night in the last match of the 41-year-old Federer's career.

Djokovic won matches in both singles and doubles on Saturday in his first action since winning Wimbledon in July. That helped give Team Europe an 8-4 lead heading into Sunday.

