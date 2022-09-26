MONDAY HUDDLE: How ‘Super’ is outlook for Dolphins after win over Buffalo

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) gestures at the end of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Bills 21-19. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee )

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week.

Dolphins hang with, outlast, what many think is NFL’s best

So, was that Bills-Dolphins game any good?

If there ever were a playoff atmosphere and intensity in Week 3, Buffalo and Miami provided it in a highly-anticipated game.

Despite Buffalo and its explosive offense having the ball for more than 40 minutes, the Dolphins defense stood up and survived in the intense heat in a 21-19 Miami win.

The Dolphins stopped Buffalo on downs at the Miami 2-yard line with under two minutes left, and then tackled a Buffalo wideout in bounds at the Miami 39-yard line in the waning seconds to allow the clock to expire.

After the offense was the story the week prior in a 42-38 win at Baltimore, the defense showed it could do its part against what many think is the NFL’s best team.

With that in mind, should expectations be raised for the Dolphins?

Can Miami not only contend for a playoff spot, but be on the short list of contenders for the Super Bowl?

If the first three games are any indication, the sky seems to be the limit.

Seminoles crack rankings for first time in four years

It’s been a long road back to at least respectability for Florida State, but Sunday’s coaches and AP poll showed Florida State is finally arriving back to where it wants to be.

While there is more work to do, Florida State for the first time since 2018 is ranked in both the coaches and AP poll.

The Seminoles are No. 23 in the AP poll and No. 22 in the coaches poll heading into a home game against Wake Forest, ranked No. 22 in the AP poll, on Saturday.

Richardson, Gators offense gets back on track in loss at Tennessee

It was a tough loss for Florida, which couldn’t rally and fell at Tennessee, 38-33.

However, the good news was that quarterback Anthony Richardson seemed to have rediscovered the form he showed in Week 1 against Utah.

Following two subpar games, Richardson was great against Tennessee, throwing for a career-high 453 yards to go along with two touchdowns.

If that’s the Richardson the Gators will get the rest of the season, they’ll be in good shape.