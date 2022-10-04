Miami Hurricanes QB Tyler Van Dyke hopes to move on from poor performance

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) stands back to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Bethune Cookman, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes are focused on the ACC.

The Canes open conference play on Saturday at home against North Carolina.

Miami is hoping to bounce back from a poor performance against Middle Tennessee.

The Canes lost 45-31.

Canes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke threw interceptions on his first two passes and was eventually benched for backup Jake Garcia.

On Monday, head coach Mario Cristobal said that Van Dyke will keep his starting job.

On Tuesday, Van Dyke said, “Obviously it was a rough day for me and the offense. You just got to move on from it honestly, you have to learn from the experience and work harder and get better from it. That’s what we did last week, we had a really good week as an offense.”

The Canes used last week, the bye, to try to clean up some of the mistakes from their previous game.

Van Dyke even heard from boo birds at Hard Rock Stadium. He said, “The fans are very passionate about Miami Hurricanes football. You gotta get the job done here. They’re passionate. It was rough but that’s just how it goes, that’s what I signed up for.”