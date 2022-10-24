Dolphins safety Brandon Jones to go on injured reserve

(Rebecca Blackwell, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones (29) grabs Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (28) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins already thin secondary is dealing with another key injury.

On Monday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that safety Brandon Jones will be going on injured reserve.

The designation means that Jones is out for at least the next four weeks with a knee injury.

McDaniel said, “We’re getting some more opinions.. but we should know more by Wednesday. But, I’m not too excited about it.”

McDaniel said he wasn’t sure yet if Jones will be able to play again this season.

As for cornerback Byron Jones, McDaniel said this will likely not be the week that he returns.

The Dolphins beat the Steelers 16-10 on Sunday night football.

The Dolphins improved their record to 4-3.