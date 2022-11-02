Dolphins GM Chris Grier excited about bringing in Chubb, Wilson

FILE - Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier talks about the upcoming draft at the team training facility, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The San Jose Sharks have hired longtime NHL forward Mike Grier to become the first Black general manager in NHL history. Grier fills the spot that opened when Doug Wilson stepped away for health reasons earlier this year in a barrier-breaking move for the league on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Grier comes from a family of successful sports executives with his brother, Chris, serving as general manager of the NFLs Miami Dolphins, and his father, Bobby, serving as a longtime coach and front office executive for the New England Patriots and Houston Texans. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins made a big splash during the trade deadline.

The Fins acquired pass rusher Bradley Chubb from Denver, and running back Jeff Wilson from San Francisco.

On Wednesday, General Manager Chris Grier addressed the media.

On Chubb, Grier said, “He’s a 26-year-old. He’s a player at a premium position, a very good football player. We had some very casual conversations about a few weeks ago about it. But, probably until the last couple of days when they got back from London is when things really heated up.”

Chubb is in the final year of his contract, but Grier feels confident that the Dolphins can get the pass rusher signed to a long-term deal.

Grier said that the team did a lot of research about Chubb’s injury history and it made them confident to make the move.

In terms of the Dolphins cap space, Grier said they are making moves now, but are also looking towards the future.

The Dolphins General Manager was asked if the team is now a Super Bowl contender. He said, “I always look at it as trying to put together the best team we can. For us, I think we have a lot of good players. I think Mike and his coaching staff have done a good job of working with these guys putting in their scheme... I’m not into predictions and everything but I do think we have a good team that has a chance to compete and win some games in the future.”

On quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Grier said “We are very very happy with how Tua’s playing and what he’s done for us. It’s been really exciting to watch him blossom on and off the field. He does so much work here behind the scenes that people don’t see.”

Tight end Mike Gesicki was the subject of trade rumors. However, Grier said the Dolphins received no calls about Gesicki and they didn’t pursue any trades.

Grier said that Mike McDaniel did have some influence on Jeff Wilson. McDaniel coached Wilson when he was with the 49ers.

The Dolphins were searching for a running back after trading away Chase Edmonds.

Grier said Wilson adds toughness to the team and familiarity with the Dolphins system.

McDaniel walked into Grier’s news conference and joked, “This is where I found old dealer Chris.”