Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa says there’s no playbook for being a dad

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Tua Tagovailoa is having his best NFL season, while he adjusts to a new role, father.

Tagovailoa talked about fatherhood while speaking with the media on Wednesday and the birth of his son.

Tagovailoa said, “It’s very unique how having a child impacts how you see things differently in life. It’s like nothing that I’ve ever experienced. There’s no playbook for this because everyone’s experience is different, whether you’re having a boy first or a girl. I thank my Heavenly Father up above that I got a boy first. Oh man, I don’t know what I’d do if I had a girl. It’d be a little harder, I think, because I wouldn’t know what to do necessarily. Having been around cousins that have had kids that were boys, it kind of makes it a little easier that I have a boy myself with my wife.”

He added, “It definitely changes the perspective on how I look at kids. I’ve always had a tremendous amount of heart for kids, but now that I have one of my own, you go home and the best thing is when you see them smile and laughing. It’s the best thing in the world. And that I can do that for someone else’s kid, I would want the same for mine when mine does get older, so it definitely changes.”

The Dolphins quarterback was asked what he’s thankful for this Thanksgiving. He said, “I’m thankful for a lot of things, very thankful for a lot of things. I would say first off have to thankful for my family, my parents, and siblings. I’m very thankful for my wife. I’m very thankful for our child that we have together. I am also very thankful for our coaches, our coaching staff. I’m thankful for my teammates, very thankful for the supporting staff that we have here.”

The Dolphins have a 7-3 record.

They host the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.