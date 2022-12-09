Miami Marlins and internet company to host annual Holiday Wishes Party for students at loanDepot Park

MIAMI – It’s the most wonderful time of the year and the Miami Marlins have been doing their part to ensure that’s the case for the local community.

The Miami Marlins, Miami Marlins Foundation and internet company Maxsip Telecom are teaming up to spread some cheer with a Holiday Wishes Party for approximately 100 students.

The event will take place 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. at loanDepot Park.

According to a news release, the annual event looks to brighten the holidays for children from underserved families by providing the students with a field trip to loanDepot park.

This year, the Marlins chose the Alpha Charter of Excellence School in Miami as the party recipient.

Marlins outfielder Jorge Soler will join Marlins Alumni Charles Johnson and Gaby Sanchez and volunteers from Maxsip Telecom in distributing toys to the students.

Let’s not forget about Billy the Marlin, who will be dressed as Santa Claus.

Students will also enjoy arts and crafts activities, interactive games on the outfield and have a photo op with Billy. Gifts and prizes will also be given to the students.

According to event organizers, each student will “leave with a gift from the Marlins and Maxsip Telecom, a Santa hat, a bat and ball set and the holiday ornament they designed at the party.”

For more information on the Holiday Wishes Party please visit, MarlinsImpact.org.