Booker scores 58 points, leads Suns to huge comeback win

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson drives as Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (0) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

PHOENIX – Devin Booker scored a season-high 58 points, using one of the best scoring efforts of his career to nearly single-handedly push the Phoenix Suns past the New Orleans Pelicans 118-114 on Saturday night.

It’s the second time this season Booker has topped 50 points — he scored 51 against the Bulls on Nov. 30 in just three quarters.

This effort was even more impressive because it brought the Suns back from a 24-point deficit in the second half. The three-time All-Star made 21 of 35 shots, including 6 of 12 3-pointers. He added five rebounds and five assists.

The Pelicans led 83-59 midway through the third quarter, but the Suns used a 25-6 run to cut that advantage to 89-84 going into the fourth. Booker scored 20 points in the third, willing his team back into contention.

Phoenix tied it at 99 with 7:04 left on Josh Okogie's free throw. Booker scored a stunning 25 points in a row for the Suns before Okogie’s two free throws, making just about everything he tossed toward the rim as the home crowd roared.

The Suns were clinging to a 111-109 lead when Chris Paul made a crucial 3-pointer with 1:04 remaining. Paul finished with 18 points and eight assists.

The Suns won their second straight game while the Pelicans have dropped three in a row.

Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with 30 points and C.J. McCollum added 27.

The Pelicans pushed to a 34-27 lead after one quarter while shooting 67% from the field. McCollum had 15 points, making 6 of 7 shots, including three 3-pointers.

New Orleans stretched its lead to 63-46 by halftime. Booker scored 22 points before the break on 8-of-13 shooting, but the rest of the Suns shot just 8 of 31 from the field.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: F Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion) was out. ... Had a 48-34 advantage in points in the paint.

Suns: C Deandre Ayton (left ankle) missed a second straight game. ... F Cam Johnson (right meniscus tear), G Cameron Payne (right foot strain), G Duane Washington Jr. (left hip muscle strain) were also out. ... Missed 13 3-pointers in a row at one point during the first half. ... Booker's career high is 70 points, which he scored against Boston in 2017. ... Hosted a 42nd straight sellout crowd.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Host Milwaukee on Monday night.

Suns: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.

