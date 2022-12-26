Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa placed in concussion protocol

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) aims the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s status for the team’s upcoming game at New England is in question following a revelation from head coach Mike McDaniel on Monday.

Speaking to reporters from the team’s practice facility in Miami Gardens, McDaniel said Tagovailoa had been placed in the concussion protocol.

McDaniel said that staff members had not found a specific hit that may have caused a concussion, but that Tagovailoa met with doctors on Monday and discuss symptoms, leading to the placement in the protocol.

There has been no actual diagnosis of a concussion, McDaniel said.

As to Tagovailoa’s status for Miami’s game on Sunday in Foxborough, McDaniel said it’s too early to know whether Tua can be cleared in time to play.

In his absence, backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will take first team reps and if needed, start against the Patriots in a game that could potentially clinch a playoff spot for Miami.

Despite suffering four straight losses, the Dolphins (8-7) hold sole possession of the seventh and final AFC Playoff spot and control their own destiny in terms of qualifying for the postseason.

One scenario to get in this weekend would be with a Dolphin win at New England and a New York Jets loss at Seattle.

The Patriots have lost four of five and the Jets have dropped four straight and five of six, while Seattle has only won once since early November, a stretch of six games, so home field is probably the only advantage in this case.

Miami also gets into the playoffs if they win both remaining games, Sunday at New England and the following week at home against the Jets, regardless of what anyone else does.

A loss Sunday at New England and a win at home against the Jets will get Miami into the playoffs if paired with a Patriots loss at Buffalo next weekend.