Head coach Jim Larranaga of the Miami Hurricanes claps in the first half during a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena on February 5, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes basketball team keeps moving on up.

The Canes were ranked No. 12 on Monday in both the AP and Coaches polls.

Last week, the Hurricanes were ranked No. 14.

Miami had a win at Notre Dame this week.

It was the Hurricanes’ seventh straight conference road win, tying the program record.

Miami’s next game is Wednesday at Georgia Tech.