Dolphins sign QB Mike Glennon, Bridgewater availability unknown for Jets game

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) leaves the field after taking a hit from the New York Jets during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins have plenty of quarterback questions heading into their final game of the regular season.

The Dolphins added veteran quarterback Mike Glennon.

Mike McDaniel jokes about signing Glennon, “It was just his first name, I thought there was something good there.”

As for Tua Tagovailoa, he continue to work his way through the concussion protocol, following his second diagnosed concussion of the season.

McDaniel would only say about Tagovailoa that he has not gotten to the stage in the protocol where he’ll be able to be on the practice field yet.

Teddy Bridgewater started against the Patriots, but dislocated a finger on his throwing hand.

McDaniel said that Bridgewater has not progressed to the point in his recovery where he would be able to grip a football yet.

As for Bridgewater’s status for the Jets game, McDaniel said, “I’m not a betting man, if I were, I wouldn’t bet because that’s against my contract.”

If Bridgewater can’t go, rookie Skylar Thompson would start for the Dolphins.

McDaniel described Thompson as “sneaky athletic” and said that teammates respect him.

The Dolphins need to beat the Jets and have the Bills beat the Patriots in order to make the playoffs.

McDaniel said that he does not want to be updated on the Bills score on Sunday because he likes to control what he can control.