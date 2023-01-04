‘That’s going to live with me the rest of my life’: Dolphins players react following injury to Bills’ Damar Hamlin

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The NFL and much of the sports world has been deeply impacted following the injury suffered by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night in Cincinnati.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest right on the field after making a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Hamlin was resuscitated and rushed to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The Bills released a statement on Twitter Wednesday afternoon saying Hamlin has shown signs of improvement and is expected to remain under intensive care.

Hamlin’s horrible injury and everything that followed has caused a ripple effect that spread through the entire league.

Here in South Florida, Miami Dolphins players and coaches say seeing it happen was hard to watch.

“That’s going to live with me the rest of my life,” said Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert. “It is scary.”

Wednesday was the first time the Dolphins held a practice since the injury occurred on Monday night.

Before they ever stepped on the field, they had a team meeting to talk about what happened.

“You just don’t know how people are quite affected so you have to set the standard that hey, there’s no way right or wrong or indifferent how to feel,” said Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel.

“I’m still dealing with it, guys are still dealing with in their own ways,” said Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. “It was definitely a tough situation to see.”

“Today, we addressed it as a team, talked about it before we talked about anything to do with our plan for the week and really the message for me personally was he was fortunate that happened where it happened,” said Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead. “You want to either be on an NFL football field or in an emergency room when that happens.”