AP source: Correa reaches $200M, 6-year deal with Twins

FILE - Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa hits an RBI double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Minneapolis. In a wild twist overnight, Carlos Correa agreed to a $315 million, 12-year contract with the free-spending New York Mets after his pending deal with the San Francisco Giants came apart over an issue with his physical. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)

Carlos Correa reversed course for a second time, agreeing Tuesday to a $200 million, six-year contract that keeps him with the Minnesota Twins after failing to complete agreements with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The deal for the All-Star shortstop is subject to a successful physical, the person said, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement was not announced.

Correa agreed Dec. 13 to a $350 million, 13-year contract with the Giants, who scheduled a news conference a week later to announce the deal, then called off the announcement hours before it was set to begin over concerns with a right ankle injury Correa sustained in 2014.

Correa agreed that night to a $315 million, 12-year deal with the Mets, who also had concerns about the ankle after a Dec. 22 physical and held off finalizing the agreement while attempting to negotiate protections.

