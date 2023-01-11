Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa ruled out for Wild Card game against Buffalo

Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins takes the field prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins will be without their starting quarterback when they take the field for their Wild Card Playoff game this Sunday.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that QB Tua Tagovailoa would not play against the Buffalo Bills as he has not cleared concussion protocol.

Tagovailoa suffered a concussion during Miami’s loss to the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 25.

It was the second time this season that Tagovailoa had been diagnosed with a concussion.

McDaniel said Miami is preparing for the game with rookie Skylar Thompson as its starting quarterback.

Backup Teddy Bridgewater is working his way back from an injured finger on his throwing hand but his status for Sunday remains up in the air.