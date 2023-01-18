Inter Miami signs Venezuelan star Josef Martinez

Josef Martínez of Atlanta United FC waits for the pass in the second half of the Major League Soccer match against the New York City FC at Yankee Stadium on July 3, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images)

MIAMI – Inter Miami has added one of the most prolific scorers in recent MLS history to its roster.

Venezuelan striker Josef Martinez has signed with IMCF, the club announced on Wednesday.

“Josef is a champion and adding him to our group is exciting for us as we head into the 2023 season,” sporting director Chris Henderson said in a statement released by the team. “He’s been one of the best players in the league since he first arrived and we believe he’ll make a difference here at Inter Miami. We’re adding a proven goal scorer with a track record of success in MLS. We’re thrilled to have a player like Josef in our attack.”

Martinez, 29, joins Inter Miami following a six-year run with Atlanta United in which he racked up 98 goals in 111 matches played.

Additionally, Martinez is a former golden boot winner (31 goals in 2018), MLS MVP (also 2018), three-time MLS Best XI selection (2017-2019), two-time MLS All-Star (2018-2019) and MLS Cup Champion (2018).

“I’m excited for the opportunity to represent Inter Miami and give the best of myself,” Martinez said in the team-released statement. “This is a club with high aspirations and that aims to be amongst the best in the league. I hope to help the team achieve its objectives and leave my mark at the club.”

The expectation is that Martinez will help fill the void left following the retirement of Argentinian striker Gonzalo Higuain, who hung up his cleats following the end of last season.

Inter Miami opens the 2023 season on its home pitch at DRV PNK Stadium against CF Montreal on Feb. 25.