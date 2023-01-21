Anderson leads Oklahoma State past No. 12 Iowa State 61-59

Iowa State's Jaren Holmes (13) shoots over Oklahoma State's Avery Anderson III (0) in the first half of the NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)

STILLWATER, Okla. – Avery Anderson scored 18 points, including the go-ahead free throws, and Oklahoma State defeated No. 12 Iowa State 61-59 on Saturday for its first win over a ranked team this season.

Kalib Boone added 13 points for the Cowboys (11-8, 3-4 Big 12), who won their second straight game.

Osun Osunniyi scored 15 points and Gabe Kalscheur added 14 for Iowa State (14-4, 5-2), which had won seven of its last eight games.

Cyclones sharpshooter Caleb Grill spent most of the second half on the bench wearing a back brace and wasn't in the game in the closing minutes.

Iowa State led 27-11 in the first half. The Cowboys cut their deficit to six but didn't score for nearly three minutes to close the first half, and Iowa State was up 35-25 at the break. Osunniyi, who entered the day averaging 8.6 points per game, had four dunks and 12 points in the first half.

Oklahoma State rallied early in the second half, and the Cowboys finally took a 55-54 lead on a pair of free throws by Anderson with just over three minutes to play.

Oklahoma State led 60-59 in the final minute but turned the ball over when Anderson traveled after being trapped in the corner. Iowa State's Tre King missed a 3-pointer and committed a foul on the rebound attempt. Oklahoma State's Woody Newton made the first and missed the second free throw with 3.3 seconds left, and Iowa State missed a desperation heave.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones missed Grill late in the game. He's a stabilizer for the Cyclones and one of their best shooters.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys overcame injuries to claim the win. Guard Bryce Thompson left the game early in the second half with a left knee injury. Moussa Cisse, a 7-foot-1 forward who leads the Big 12 in rebounding and blocked shots, played sparingly because he is recovering from an ankle injury. He went down in the closing seconds of this game.

UP NEXT

Iowa State hosts No. 13 Kansas State on Tuesday.

Oklahoma State visits No. 7 Texas on Tuesday. ___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25