Miami Marlins owner denies report team may soon go up for sale

Owner Bruce Sherman of the Miami Marlins speaks to the media during the introductory press conference for manager Skip Schumaker at loanDepot park on November 03, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins ownership situation has been brought into question by a new report, though the team’s current owner doesn’t agree.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Marlins franchise is among several that may soon be up for sale.

The report indicates the Marlins and Baltimore Orioles could soon be up for sale, joining the Washington Nationals who have bene searching for a buyer since the spring of last year.

In terms of a source for the information, the story references “MLB sources who declined to be identified.”

Following the release of the report, the current owner of the Marlins, Bruce Sherman, is saying not so fast.

Sherman released a statement Tuesday following the LA Times report.

In the statement, Sherman boldly denies the report that the Marlins could soon be on the market.

The statement reads:

“The Miami Marlins are not for sale, have not been for sale under my ownership, and will not be for sale in my lifetime. It is irresponsible to report otherwise. It is and will continue to be a privilege to own this great organization. I look forward to seeing our loyal fans at Opening Day on March 30th.”