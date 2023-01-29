Dolphins hire Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator

Head coach Vic Fangio of the Denver Broncos walks the sidelines during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The vacancy at the top of the Miami Dolphins defensive staff didn’t stay open very long.

Local 10 News has confirmed Miami has agreed to terms with former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.

The signing was first reported by the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Fangio will join Mike McDaniel’s staff as defensive coordinator after the team parted ways with Josh Boyer following Miami’s 34-31 loss to Buffalo in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Per the report, the deal is three years in length, with a fourth-year team option.

In terms of value, Fangio will reportedly be the NFL’s highest paid coordinator.

Fangio has been coaching in the NFL since the 1980s and is widely considered a top defensive mind in football.