Matt Barnes #32 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after the final out of the ninth inning of a game against the Tampa Bays Rays on October 5, 2022 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins made a trade on Monday, acquiring Boston Red Sox right-handed relief pitcher Matt Barnes.

Miami sent left-handed relief pitcher Richard Bleier to Boston in the deal.

Barnes, 32, has spent his entire MLB career with the Red Sox.

He was an All-Star in 2021 for Boston but took a step back during the 2022 season before getting back on track late in the year.

Bleier pitched 50 2/3 innings and earned a 3.55 ERA for the Marlins last season.