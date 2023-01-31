Miami Hurricanes release 2023 football schedule

Head coach Mario Cristobal of the Miami Hurricanes waits to enter the field before the start of the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami football team released its 2023 schedule on Monday night.

Hurricanes fans can now circle Friday, Sept. 1 on the calendar, that’s when the Canes will host Miami of Ohio at Hard Rock Stadium to open the season.

Eight days later Miami will welcome Texas A&M to South Florida, and five days after that it’ll be Bethune Cookman heading down to Hard Rock Stadium.

The Canes first road game comes on Sept. 23 at Temple before a well-deserved bye week finally arrives.

Perennial ACC powerhouse Clemson will visit South Florida on Oct. 21, and the big rivalry game against Florida State will be on Nov. 11 in Tallahassee.

Miami closes out its schedule with three out of four on the road, with the finale coming the day after Thanksgiving at Boston College.

Head coach Mario Cristobal is entering his second season at the helm. Miami started his first season ranked, but things started trending downhill in a hurry.

The Hurricanes ended up finishing with a disappointing 5-7 record and no bowl game appearance.

The full 2023 schedule can be seen below:

Fri, Sept. 1 – vs. Miami of Ohio

Sat, Sept. 9 – vs. Texas A&M

Thurs, Sept. 14 – vs. Bethune Cookman

Sat, Sept. 23 – at Temple

Sat, Sept. 30 – BYE

Sat, Oct. 7 – vs. Georgia Tech

Sat, Oct. 14 – at North Carolina

Sat, Oct. 21 – vs. Clemson

Sat, Oct. 28 – vs. Virginia

Sat, Nov. 4 – at North Carolina State

Sat, Nov. 11 – at Florida State

Sat, Nov 18 – vs. Louisville

Fri, Nov 24 – at Boston College