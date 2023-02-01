Tom Brady retires ‘for good’ from NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) stands on the field during the second half of an NFL wild-card football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Legendary Quarterback Tom Brady has announced that he’s retiring again – this time for good.

Brady took to Twitter Wednesday morning to announce his retirement in a video message.

“Good morning guys. I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring – for good,” he said.

Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls for New England and Tampa, has played for a total of 23 seasons in the NFL -- most recently with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after spending his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

Brady — the most successful quarterback in NFL history, and one of the greatest athletes in team sports — briefly retired after the 2021 season, but wound up coming back for one more year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I just press record and let you guys know first, so I won’t be long-winded,” Brady said. “You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year, so I really thank you guys so much -- to every single one of you for supporting me – my family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors – I could go on forever, there’s too many.

Brady retires at age 45, the owner of numerous passing records in an unprecedented 23-year career.

He is the NFL’s career leader in yards passing (89,214) and touchdowns (649). He’s also the only player to win more than five Super Bowls and has been MVP of the game five times.

Brady has won three NFL MVP awards, been a first-team All-Pro three times and selected to the Pro Bowl 15 times.

Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce this past fall, during the Bucs’ season. It ended a 13-year marriage between two superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of football and fashion.

It was announced last year that when Brady retires from playing, he would join Fox Sports as a television analyst in a 10-year, $375 million deal.

“Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream,” he said. “I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”