Bam Adebayo named to Eastern Conference All-Star team; Jimmy Butler snubbed

David Lang, Sports Executive Producer

Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat dunks the basketball during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at FTX Arena on November 12, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – The Heat are sending one All-Star to Salt Lake City, and it’s not Jimmy Butler.

Thursday night, Bam Adebayo was named to the Eastern Conference roster.

This is Adebayo’s second trip to the All-Star game.

This season, Adebayo is averaging 21 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Adebayo also is an agile defender capable of guarding any position on defense.

Jimmy Butler will not be travelling with Bam.

Butler was left off the roster despite averaging 22 points, 6 rebounds, and nearly 5 assists per game.

The Heat currently hold the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference Playoff race.

About the Author:

David Lang is executive producer of the Local 10 sports department.

