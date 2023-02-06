Premier League accuses Man City of financial breaches

(Kin Cheung, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, front, controls the ball in front of Tottenham's Cristian Romero during an English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

LONDON – The Premier League accused Manchester City of numerous breaches of financial regulations between 2009-18 on Monday.

The period covers the first nine full seasons under the club's Abu Dhabi ownership, during which City won the league on three occasions — in 2012, 2014 and 2018.

The Premier League said it has referred the alleged breaches to an independent commission.

