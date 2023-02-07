Heat trade Dedmon, second round pick to Spurs

Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu, right, tries to shoot against Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon, second from left, in the first half of an NBA playoff basketball game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

MIAMI – The Heat and Spurs have agreed to a trade that will send center Dewayne Dedmon to San Antonio along with a future second-round pick, Shams Charania of The Athletic, told the Associated Press.

The second-rounder will be Miami’s 2028 pick, per Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.

The move, once completed, opens some financial flexibility and a roster spot for the Heat.

Dedmon is averaging 5.7 points in 30 games this season. He played in only one game for Miami after an incident during a Jan. 10 game against Oklahoma City in which he was upset after getting subbed out in the second quarter, argued with Heat players and coaches, then swatted at one of the massage guns behind the bench.

The device sailed onto the court — coming to rest about 35 feet from where Dedmon was standing — while play was happening. Dedmon was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct and was later suspended for one game by the Heat.

It’s the first trade between the Heat and Spurs. Miami had made at least one other trade with every other NBA franchise.