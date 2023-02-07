Hurricanes to hire Lance Guidry as defensive coordinator, per report

(Rick Bowmer, Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal continues to round out his coaching staff.

According to ESPN, the Hurricanes are going to hire Lance Guidry as the team’s next defensive coordinator.

Guidry, 51, accepted a job to be Tulane University’s defensive coordinator last month.

Last season he was at the helm of Marshall University’s defensive unit, one of the best in the nation.

This all comes just days after former Hurricanes defensive coordinator Kevin Steele took a job at the University of Alabama, his third tour of duty under head coach Nick Saban.

Miami finished the 2022 season with a 5-7 overall record and 3-5 mark inside the ACC, good for fifth place in the Coastal Division.