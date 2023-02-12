Baby bonanza: Chiefs' Allegretti welcomes Super Bowl twins

State Farm Stadium is decorated ahead of Super Bowl 57 NFL football game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

PHOENIX – The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday with a third apparently on the way.

Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti's wife, Christina, gave birth in the early hours to twin girls back home in Chicago, a team official confirmed to The Associated Press. Allegretti was able to watch everything unfold on FaceTime from the lobby of the team hotel while the rest of the Chiefs slept ahead of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Allegretti, who has started three games this season, will be available for the Chiefs in the big game.

About the same time his wife was giving birth, Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman tweeted that his girlfriend, Chariah Gordeon, had gone into labor. Hardman went on injured reserve this week and was not available to play in the game.

There are plenty of Eagles on baby watch, too.

Starting center Jason Kelce, whose brother Travis is a tight end for Kansas City, and his wife are expecting their third child at any moment. In fact, Kylie Kelce, who is 38 weeks pregnant, has said that her obstetricians would be on hand at State Farm Stadium on Sunday should the baby make a dramatic appearance during the game.

“We haven't talked too much game plan if it happens during the Super Bowl,” Jason Kelce said, "but I like to think my wife will not tell me. And just find a way to hold off, hopefully 'til after the game for the actual delivery.

“You know, we're going to have her OB with her here. Our parents are coming along on the trip so she won't be alone,” Kelce said, “but I think if it happens during the game, just don't even — don't even put that in my head please.”

Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson had that happen to him just last year.

After helping Los Angeles beat the Cincinnati Bengals to win the Lombardi Trophy, Jefferson learned that his wife, Samaria, had gone into labor and was taken out of the stadium on a stretcher. Jefferson bolted from the postgame celebration with his father, former NFL player Shawn Jefferson, and made it to the hospital to meet his son.

The couple appropriately named him Champ.

