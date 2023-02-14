72º

Canes hire Shannon Dawson as new offensive coordinator, per reports

David Lang, Sports Executive Producer

Tyler Van Dyke of the Miami Hurricanes throws a pass against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs, 2022 Getty Images)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes coordinator hunt is over.

According to multiple reports, Miami will name Houston’s Shannon Dawson their new offensive coordinator and quarterback coach.

He will replace Josh Gattis, who lasted just one season at Miami.

Dawson has been with Houston for the past four seasons.

He previously coached at West Virginia, Kentucky, and Southern Miss.

Miami also has a new defensive coordinator.

Last week, Mario Cristobal hired Lance Guidry to run the defense.

Miami finished last season with a 5-7 record and did not qualify for a bowl game.

