Nikola Jokic scores 27, Nuggets hold off Heat 112-108

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets shoots against the Miami Heat during the second quarter of the game at Miami-Dade Arena on February 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – Nikola Jokic finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, and Denver snapped Miami’s eight-game home winning streak by topping the Heat 112-108 on Monday night.

Jokic made 12 of 14 shots, and Denver shot 58%.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 17, Bruce Brown added 16, Jeff Green scored 12 and three Nuggets — Vlatko Cancar, Christian Braun and Thomas Bryant — each finished with 10 points.

Jimmy Butler had 24 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Heat. Max Strus scored 23, Bam Adebayo had 19, Gabe Vincent 15 and Jamaree Bouyea added 10 for Miami.

Denver was without its second- and third-leading scorers — Jamal Murray (right knee inflammation) and Aaron Gordon (left rib contusion). It was the fifth consecutive game missed for Murray, and the third in a span of five games for Gordon.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone said “hopefully, maybe” they could return in Denver’s game against Dallas on Wednesday, the team’s finale before the All-Star break.

“If not, we’ll use the break to try to get everybody right and attack those last 23 games, post-All-Star break,” Malone said.

Brown, who played his college ball at Miami, made a 3-pointer with 9:07 left in the third to put Denver up 70-69 — and the Nuggets held the lead the rest of the way. Denver eventually led by as many as 10. Miami got within one point on three occasions from there.

It was the 40th double-double of the season for Jokic. Only Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis, with 44, has more.

Nuggets: Denver’s 40-18 record matches the best 58-game start in franchise history. The Nuggets also were 40-18 in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. ... Jokic got a technical with 16.7 seconds left in the half, arguing that he was fouled as he scored. It was his third technical of the season. ... The Nuggets scored 58 points in the paint.

Heat: It was another close game for Miami. The Heat fell to 20-12 in games decided by five points or fewer. ... Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was at the game. ... The Heat do not play at home again until March 1. That’ll start a stretch where 12 of the final 20 Heat games are at home. ... Kyle Lowry (left knee soreness) and Victor Oladipo (ankle) remained out. Tyler Herro also missed the game with a left knee bruise, suffered in Saturday’s win at Orlando.

Marilyn Blount, Adebayo’s mother, presented her two-time All-Star son with a ball commemorating the accomplishment in a brief pregame ceremony.

Barring an NBA Finals meeting, the world will have to wait until next season for a Jokic vs. Jovic matchup. Heat rookie Nikola Jovic did not play in either Miami-Denver game this season. He’s currently out with a stress reaction in his lower back.

