Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro invited to All-Star 3-point contest

MIAMI – Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has been invited to take part in the NBA’s Three-Point Contest during the 2023 All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City.

Despite ranking 76th in the league in 3-point percentage and 24th in 3-pointers made, Herro was one of eight players selected for the contest on All-Star Saturday.

Herro is currently dealing with a knee bruise that kept him out of Monday night’s loss to the visiting Denver Nuggets.

Herro is shooting .369 on 3-pointers this season, down from last season’s .399 and below his .381 career percentage.

Herro will join Heat center Bam Adebayo for the weekend’s festivities. Adebayo was selected as an Eastern Conference reserve for Sunday’s All-Star Game.

This will be the first time Herro has participated in All-Star Weekend since entering the NBA in 2019.

He was invited to the Rising Stars Game for first-and second-year players as a rookie in 2020 but was sidelined with a foot injury.

Herro will join Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Kevin Huerter, Damian Lillard, Lauri Markkanen, Anfernee Simons and Jayson Tatum to see who will take home the 3-point crown.