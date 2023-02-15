Vic Fangio officially named Dolphins defensive coordinator

(Jack Dempsey, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio looks on during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver. The Miami Dolphins have reached a deal with former Broncos coach Fangio to become their defensive coordinator, a person familiar with the hire told The Associated Press on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – It is now official.

The Miami Dolphins have officially announced that Vic Fangio will take over as defensive coordinator.

Fangio has 36 years of NFL coaching experience.

He has coached 29 players who have combined for 48 Pro Bowl selections.

Fangio is a former Denver Broncos head coach.

Over his career, Fangio has helped seven different organizations reach the postseason 15 times.

Most recently, Fangio was a defensive consultant for the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Fangio has been the defensive coordinator for five different teams: Chicago, San Francisco, Houston, Indianapolis, and Carolina.

Mike McDaniel moved on from Josh Boyer after just one season.

The Dolphins earned a Wild Card spot in the Playoffs, but were eliminated in their first game by the Buffalo BIlls.